Matthews Brokers $6.8M Sale of Retail Center on Florida’s Space Coast

INDIALANTIC, FLA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $6.8 million sale of The Shoppes at Paradise Beach, a retail center located in the Space Coast beachside town of Indialantic. Originally built in 1981 and renovated in 2005, the property totals 29,650 square feet at 2324 N. Highway A1A, roughly three miles from Melbourne, Fla.

The Shoppes at Paradise Beach was fully leased to 12 tenants at the time of sale to users including a nail salon, local restaurants, a sporting goods store and a florist.

A Miami-based private investor acquired the property from the original developer. Brandon Senia and Robert Goldberg of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction.