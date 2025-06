LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a Best Western hotel located at 3440 S. Vance St. in Lakewood. The asset traded for $7.2 million. The names of the seller and buyer were not released. Simon Assaf and Hunter Davis of Matthews handled the transaction. Constructed in 1995, the 144,619-square-foot hotel features 112 guest rooms.