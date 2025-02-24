Matthews Brokers $7.6M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Jefferson, Georgia

JEFFERSON, GA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $7.6 million sale of Ole Mill Village, a 27,943-square-foot retail strip center located at 914-948 Lee St. in Jefferson, about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta. Built in 2014 and expanded in 2023, the unanchored retail property was fully leased at the time of sale.

Jeff Enck of Matthews represented the seller, a privately held partnership based in Georgia, in the transaction. The buyer was also an investment group based in Georgia. Both parties requested anonymity.