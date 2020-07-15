Matthews Brokers $7.7M Sale of New Hampshire Retail Asset Leased to Ashley Furniture
NASHUA, N.H. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $7.7 million sale of an 83,500-square-foot retail property that is leased to Ashley Furniture Homestore in Nashua, a city located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The property was built in 2015. Chuck Evans of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.
