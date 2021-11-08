Matthews Brokers $7.8M Sale of FedEx-Occupied Industrial Facility in Joplin, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

The property is located at 3752 Enterprise Ave.

JOPLIN, MO. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $7.8 million sale of a 79,454-square-foot industrial facility occupied by FedEx in the Southwest Missouri town of Joplin. The property is located at 3752 Enterprise Ave. Brett Davis and Alexander Harrold of Matthews brokered the transaction. Both the seller and buyer were private investors.