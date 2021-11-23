Matthews Brokers $8.4M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Retail Property in Riverton, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Utah, Western

RIVERTON, UTAH — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the acquisition of a retail property located at 12623 S. Redwood Road in Riverton. An undisclosed buyer purchased the asset for $8.4 million in a 1031 exchange.

Anthony Connell, Preston Schwartz, David Harrington and Chad Kurz of Matthews handled the transaction.