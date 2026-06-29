Matthews Brokers $8.5M Sale of Retail Strip Center in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Matthews has brokered the $8.5 million sale of a retail strip center located at 1000 Woodland St. in east Nashville’s Five Points district. Built in 2023, the retail center spans 8,207 square feet and houses two tenants: Bartaco and Edley’s Bar-B-Que, which occupy the center on 10-year triple-net leases with annual rent escalations.

Ben Burnett of Matthews brokered the transaction. The buyer was a locally based private investor completing a 1031 exchange. The seller was also not disclosed. Additionally, Matthews Capital Markets’ team secured a $5.1 million, five-year acquisition loan through a locally based lender for the buyer.