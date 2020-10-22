REBusinessOnline

Matthews Brokers $9.8M Sale of Walgreens Portfolio in Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

JOHNSTON, WATERLOO AND URBANDALE, IOWA — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of three standalone properties, each occupied by Walgreens, in Iowa for $9.8 million. The assets are located at 6200 Merle Hay Road in Johnston, 3910 University Ave. in Waterloo and 4600 86th St. in Urbandale. Robert Goldberg, Ben Snyder and Bill Pedersen of Matthews brokered the transaction. The portfolio traded at a cap rate of 6.9 percent, but buyer and seller information was not disclosed.

