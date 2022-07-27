Matthews Brokers Sale of 1,070-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a self-storage facility located at 1620 14th St. and 1621 Euclid St. in Santa Monica. Invesco Real Estate acquired the asset. The seller and price were not released.
The 56,490-square-foot facility features 1,070 units. The two-parcel facility sits on 1.3 acres at the intersections of Colorado Avenue and 14th Street.
Bill Pedersen, Shane Avera and Maxx Bauman of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction.
