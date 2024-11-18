Monday, November 18, 2024
The tenant roster at Crosswinds includes Marshalls, Michaels, Bealls and Havertys.
Matthews Brokers Sale of 141,577 SF Crosswinds Shopping Center in St. Peterburg, Florida

by John Nelson

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of Crosswinds Shopping Center, a 141,577-square-foot retail center located in the Tampa suburb of St. Petersburg. Tenants at the property, which was fully leased at the time of sale, include Marshalls, Michaels, Bealls and Havertys.

Wallace Enterprises and Crim & Associates acquired the center from an entity doing business as Crosswinds St. Pete LLC for an undisclosed price. Pierce Mayson, Kyle Stonis and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction.

