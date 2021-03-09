Matthews Brokers Sale of 37,282 SF Healthcare Portfolio in Texas

SEGUNDO, CALIF. — California-based Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a portfolio of five healthcare properties in Texas totaling 37,282 square feet. The properties, which were originally constructed in 2015 as build-to-suits for emergency care provider Neighbors, are located in Lufkin, Grand Prairie, El Paso, Lake Jackson and Victoria. Neighbors went bankrupt shortly after the properties were built. Rahul Chhajed and Michael Moreno of Matthews represented the undisclosed buyer, which has converted the assets into surgery centers and signed long-term leases with a new operator.