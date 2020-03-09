REBusinessOnline

Matthews Brokers Sale of 396-Unit Beacon Hill Apartments in Dallas

The Edison is a 396-unit multifamily community Dallas that was formerly known as Beacon Hill Apartments. The property was built in 1984.

DALLAS — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of Beacon Hill Apartments, a 396-unit multifamily community in Dallas that has since been rebranded as The Edison. Built in 1984 and remodeled in 2003, the community features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities including three pools, a racquetball court, clubroom and two laundry rooms. Pacific Team Management sold the asset to locally based investment firm WindMass Capital, which will upgrade the unit interiors, for an undisclosed price. Dan McQuaid of Matthews handled the transaction. The property was 80 percent occupied at the time of sale.

