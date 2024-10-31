Thursday, October 31, 2024
Matthews Brokers Sale of 57,441 SF Shopping Center in Montgomery

by John Nelson

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of Promenade North Shopping Center, a 57,441-square-foot retail center located at 2423 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery. Pierce Mayson and Kyle Stonis of Matthews represented the seller, an affiliate of Hackney Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Promenade North was 97.3 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Harbor Freight Tools, AutoZone and ArchWell Health. The Home Depot shadow-anchors the center.

