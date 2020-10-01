Matthews Brokers Sale of 66,853 SF Industrial Property Near Bush Airport in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

The industrial property located at 14310-14329 Interdrive E. in Houston totals, 66,853 square feet.

HOUSTON — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a 66,853-square-foot industrial property located at 14310-14329 Interdrive E., approximately five miles south of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The property was built in 1995 on five acres. Kate Fernandez and Andrew Gross of Matthews represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.