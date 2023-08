MIDLAND AND ODESSA, TEXAS — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a portfolio of seven industrial buildings totaling 93,000 square feet in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa. The portfolio was fully leased to seven tenants, including Rexel, Interstate Batteries and North Basin Coating, at the time of sale. Michael Kelleher and Jeff Miller of Matthews brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.