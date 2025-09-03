Matthews Brokers Sale of 98-Unit Single-Family Rental Complex in Hewitt, Texas

HEWITT, TEXAS — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of Walker Place at Moonlight Park, a 98-unit single-family rental complex in Hewitt, located south of Waco. The property was completed in 2023, and homes feature three- and four-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 2,036 square feet, as well as attached two-car garages and private backyards. Richard Waterhouse and Andrew Kopenec of Matthews represented the seller, a Texas-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a Boston-based real estate private equity firm. Both parties requested anonymity.