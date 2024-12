CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of Hurricane Creek, a 62,590-square-foot shopping center located in Chattanooga. Publix anchors the property, which was built in 2007.

Southeast U.S. Retail Fund LP sold the center to an entity doing business as Hurricane Creek Center LLC for an undisclosed price. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews arranged the transaction.