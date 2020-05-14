Matthews Brokers Sale of Recently Vacated 104,980 SF Retail Lot in Costa Mesa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Located at 2666 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa, the asset features 104,980 square feet of redevelopment space.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a recently vacated retail property located at 2666 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa. Red Mountain Retail Group, a real estate developer, acquired the asset from a private family for an undisclosed price.

Ace Hardware formerly occupied the 104,980-square-foot lot, located at the southwest corner of Harbor Boulevard and Mesa Verde Drive. Ace vacated the property when its lease expired on April 30. Additionally, there was a sublease in place with an auto dealer that expired with the Ace Hardware lease.

Bill Pedersen, Michael Pakravan and Matthew Sundberg of Matthews Real Estate handled the transaction.