Matthews Brokers Sale of Recently Vacated 104,980 SF Retail Lot in Costa Mesa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

2666-Harbor-Blvd-Costa-Mesa-CA

Located at 2666 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa, the asset features 104,980 square feet of redevelopment space.

COSTA MESA, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a recently vacated retail property located at 2666 Harbor Blvd. in Costa Mesa. Red Mountain Retail Group, a real estate developer, acquired the asset from a private family for an undisclosed price.

Ace Hardware formerly occupied the 104,980-square-foot lot, located at the southwest corner of Harbor Boulevard and Mesa Verde Drive. Ace vacated the property when its lease expired on April 30. Additionally, there was a sublease in place with an auto dealer that expired with the Ace Hardware lease.

Bill Pedersen, Michael Pakravan and Matthew Sundberg of Matthews Real Estate handled the transaction.

