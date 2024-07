DETROIT — Matthews Capital Markets (MCM), a financing division of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, has arranged an $8.7 million loan for the refinancing of New Cadillac Square Apartments in Detroit. Located at 111 Cadillac Square, the apartment building rises 21 stories with 221 units. Jack Quigley of MCM arranged the loan through a credit union. The floating-rate loan features a free rate lock ability at the borrower’s discretion.