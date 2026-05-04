Matthews Capital Markets Secures $22.5M Acquisition Loan for Medical Office Portfolio in California

OXNARD, CALIF. — Matthews Capital Markets has secured a $22.5 million acquisition loan for a four-property medical office and regional center portfolio in Oxnard. Geoffrey Arrobio of Matthews Capital Markets handled the financing. The undisclosed borrower acquired the 193,066-square-foot portfolio at a 10 percent cap rate. Located at 1701 and 1801 Solar Drive, 1901 Rice Ave. and 2401 E. Gonzalez Road, the portfolio was 92 percent occupied at the time of sale. The borrower plans to execute a value-add business plan that includes expanding certain medical uses, interior building upgrades and implementing energy-efficient systems, including solar.