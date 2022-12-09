Matthews Facilitates $8.4M Sale of Nashville Retail Center

Tenants at the newly constructed, 10,556-square-foot property will include Chase Bank, Pacific Dental Services and Sleep Outfitters.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a 10,656-square-foot shopping center located at 6700 Charlotte Pike in Nashville, about six miles outside of the city’s downtown district. The property is currently under construction and is fully preleased to tenants including Chase Bank, Pacific Dental Services and Sleep Outfitters, all of which are on 10-year leases. Hutt Cooke and Clay Smith of Matthews represented the seller, a partnership of five individual investors, in the $8.4 million, all-cash transaction. An undisclosed private investor acquired the property in a 1031 exchange.