Matthews Hospitality Underway on Renovation of 76-Room Hotel Near Downtown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Matthews Hospitality, a division of locally based developer Matthews, is underway on the renovation of a 76-room boutique hotel near downtown Dallas. The CANVAS Hotel Dallas is located within the former Sears Building in The Cedars historic dstrict, just south of downtown. The renovation will involve updating the bedding, furniture and other design aspects of each guestroom and is expected to be complete this winter. The project team includes master architect B2 Design Co. and interior design firm Scout Design Studio.

