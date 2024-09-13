Matthews Negotiates $10.3M Sale of Central New Jersey Self-Storage Facility

MILLSTONE, N.J. — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the $10.3 million sale of a self-storage facility in the Central New Jersey community of Millstone. CubeSmart operates the facility, which was built in phases on a 10-plus acre site between 2021 and 2023. The property totals 59,605 net rentable square footage across 488 units (340 climate-controlled and 148 non-climate-controlled). Milton Braasch II, Ben Tracy and Simon Assaf of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller/original developer in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.