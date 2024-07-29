Monday, July 29, 2024
Matthews Negotiates $10.6M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Westport, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WESTPORT, CONN. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, a California-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the $10.6 million sale of a 17,358-square-foot mixed-use property in the coastal Connecticut city of Westport. The property consists of an 11,572-square-foot retail space leased to Urban Outfitters and the historic Sherwood House, a 5,786-square-foot building featuring a restaurant and office space. Joanna Manfro of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Gregory Kim of Sequoia Property Group represented the buyer, a New York City-based 1031 exchange investor.

