GARDENA, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 14011 S. Normandie Ave. in Gardena. Classic Components acquired the vacant asset from California-based Marmon Properties for $10.7 million.

Austin Borges and Alexander Harrold of Matthews handled the transaction.

Classic Components, a leader in supply chain solutions, intends to use the 37,072-square-foot, single-tenant facility as its new corporate headquarters.