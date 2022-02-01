REBusinessOnline

Matthews Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, TENN. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the $11.8 million sale of Carothers Crossing, a shopping center located in Franklin. Hutt Cooke and Clay Smith of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.

Carothers Crossing is fully occupied by tenants such as Starbucks, FirstBank and Pacific Dental. The property includes an outparcel occupied by Life Time Fitness. The property also includes seven triple net leases. Located at 5040 Carothers Parkway, the property is situated off Interstate 65 and is 21.8 miles from Nashville.

