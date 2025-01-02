Matthews Negotiates $12.6M Sale of Jersey City Apartment Building

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the $12.6 million sale of Lofts on Garfield, a 35-unit apartment building in Jersey City. Lofts on Garfield is a conversion of a former vacant warehouse that according to LoopNet Inc. was originally built in 1953. Information on floor plans and amenities was not disclosed. David Ferber and Jordan Anhalt of Matthews represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.