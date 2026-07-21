Matthews Negotiates $15.2M Sale of Mixed-Use Building in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Nashville-based brokerage firm Matthews has negotiated the $15.2 million sale of a 19,873-square-foot mixed-use building in Lower Manhattan. The five-story building at 158 Lafayette St., which was originally constructed in 1915 and renovated in 2017, was vacant at the time of sale and is zoned to support residential redevelopment. Stephen Dadourian, Brock Emmetsberger and Matthew Gavin of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.