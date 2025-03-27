Matthews Arranges $15.5M Sale of Self-Storage Portfolio in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the $15.5 million sale of a four-property self-storage portfolio in North Platte, located in the west-central part of Nebraska. The facilities are located at 3109 S. Willow St., 2020 E. Philip Ave., 2505 W. Rodeo Road Ave. and 214 N. Lakeview Road. The portfolio totals 208,083 net rentable square feet across 1,142 units.

Mason Gates of Matthews brokered the transaction. The seller, Matthew Ackerman of ASONP LLC, sought to divest the portfolio after years of building one of the largest self-storage footprints in Nebraska. The buyer, HAN Capital LLC, is a property investment company based in Chicago looking to expand its self-storage footprint across Nebraska and the broader Midwest. The transaction marked the largest broker-facilitated self-storage deal in the state by price and square footage, according to Matthews. The deal was structured with a blend of conventional and seller financing.