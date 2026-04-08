Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Matthews Negotiates $15.8M Sale of Industrial Facility in Columbia, Tennessee

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, TENN. — Matthews has negotiated the $15.8 million sale of a 162,934-square-foot industrial facility located on 15.5 acres at 2206 Oakland Parkway in Columbia, a city in Middle Tennessee’s Maury County. Jay Reeves, Matthew Powell and Jonathan Ghertner of Matthews represented the seller, an unnamed national developer, in the transaction. Mike Havens of Havens Commercial represented the buyer, an undisclosed investment firm.

According to the Matthews property website, the facility is fully leased to GCP Applied Technologies Inc., which recently signed a new 10-year triple-net lease at the property with 2.5 percent annual rent increases and two five-year renewal options.

You may also like

ICP Underway on 685,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment Project...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 372-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

Basis Industrial, OneIM Acquire Industrial Portfolio in Metro...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $104.5M Construction Loan for...

SVN | Wood Brokers Sale of 23-Story Riverview...

Partnership Acquires 113,500 SF Industrial Building in North...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 43,944 SF South Rainbow...

Standard, Belay Acquire 256-Unit Apartment Property in Lombard,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.5M Sale of Chipotle-Occupied...