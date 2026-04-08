Matthews Negotiates $15.8M Sale of Industrial Facility in Columbia, Tennessee

COLUMBIA, TENN. — Matthews has negotiated the $15.8 million sale of a 162,934-square-foot industrial facility located on 15.5 acres at 2206 Oakland Parkway in Columbia, a city in Middle Tennessee’s Maury County. Jay Reeves, Matthew Powell and Jonathan Ghertner of Matthews represented the seller, an unnamed national developer, in the transaction. Mike Havens of Havens Commercial represented the buyer, an undisclosed investment firm.

According to the Matthews property website, the facility is fully leased to GCP Applied Technologies Inc., which recently signed a new 10-year triple-net lease at the property with 2.5 percent annual rent increases and two five-year renewal options.