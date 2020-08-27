REBusinessOnline

Matthews Negotiates $26.4M Purchase of Mountain View Manor Apartments in Los Angeles

Located in Los Angeles’ Chatsworth neighborhood, Mountain View Manor features 97 apartments, four swimming pools, a hot tub and laundry facilities.

LOS ANGELES — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the acquisition of Mountain View Manor Apartments, located at 21700-34 Septo St. in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sussex Capital Group purchased the property from a private family for $26.4 million.

Built in 1977, Mountain View Apartments features 97 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. The gated community features four swimming pools, a hot tub, barbecue area, laundry facilities and assigned parking.

John Boyett and Daniel Withers of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the buyer, while Keller Williams represented the seller in the transaction.

