Matthews Negotiates $30M Sale of Seven-Property Flex Industrial Portfolio in Fort Meyers, Florida

by Abby Cox

FORT MEYERS, FLA. — Matthews has negotiated the $30 million sale of a seven-property flex industrial portfolio located along the I-75 corridor at 6150-6481 Metro Plex Drive in Fort Myers. Nick Watson, Jake Lurie and Aiden Hawkins of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Matthews also sourced the buyer, which is an experienced operator that had pursued the portfolio prior to the seller’s decision to market the property.

The flex industrial portfolio spans 218,000 square feet and includes 36 dock-high doors, nine drive-in doors and 19- to 26-foot clear heights.  

