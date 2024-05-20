Matthews Negotiates $31M Sale of Victory Place Townhomes in Clarksville, Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the $31 million sale of Victory Place Townhomes, a 194-unit multifamily community located at 401 Victory Road in Clarksville, about 54 miles northwest of Nashville.

New York-based private equity firm BridgeGaps purchased the asset in a 1031 exchange with the seller, Singletary Construction, which developed the property in 2021. Austin Tomaiko and Austin Graham of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction, which Matthews says was the biggest sale in Clarksville by both unit count and sales price in the past 12 months.

Victory Place Townhomes features a pool, fitness center, leasing office and dog parks, as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.