Matthews Negotiates $34M Sale of Strawflower Village Shopping Center in Half Moon Bay, California

HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Strawflower Village Shopping Center, located at 50 Cabrillo Highway N. in Half Moon Bay, approximately 30 miles south of San Francisco.

SJ Amoroso Properties Co. acquired the asset from HMB Musich LLC for $34 million.

Marko Buljan of Matthews represented the seller, while Tim Gilmartin of The Gilmartin Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

At the time of sale, Strawflower Village was 96 percent leased and anchored by a 33,000-square-foot Safeway. Situated on a 7.2-acre lot, the property features 78,940 gross leasable area and 29 total tenants, including T-Mobile, Chase Bank and US Bank.