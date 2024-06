MERCED, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of 3110 R Street, a retail strip center in the San Joaquin Valley city of Merced. The asset traded for $5.8 million, or $828 per square foot.

The retail center is occupied by corporate-guaranteed tenants, with Chipotle and Panera Bread occupying the end-cap storefronts. Chipotle recently extended its lease for an additional 10 years.

Clay Smith of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction.