EVERETT, WASH. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the $5.9 million sale of a single-tenant property in Everett, approximately 25 miles north of Seattle.

7-Eleven occupies the building, which is situated at 7500 Hardeson Road, on a net-lease basis.

Brandon Sontz, Nick Hahn and Chad Kurz of Matthews brokered the transaction. A local developer sold the property to an undisclosed buyer.