PHOENIX — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 4836 E. Chandler Blvd. in Phoenix. The asset traded for $9.5 million. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

Built in 2002 on 5.13 acres, the building features 45,000 square feet of flex space. LA Fitness has occupied the property for 18 years. The gym’s current lease term runs through 2025.

Brandon Perez of Matthews represented the seller in the deal.