Matthews Negotiates Sale of 10,031 SF Retail Center in Clarksville, Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. — Matthews has negotiated the sale of Shops of Wilma Rudolph, a 10,031-square-foot, unanchored retail center located at 3031 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in Clarksville, about 46 miles northwest of Nashville via I-24.

A private investor based in north Alabama purchased the center from the seller, a development firm based in Tennessee, in a 1031 exchange for more than $5 million. Both parties requested anonymity. Hutt Cooke and Robert Tate of Matthews represented the seller in the transaction.

Shops of Wilma was fully leased at the time of sale to Sleep Number, FedEx Office and a U.S. Army Recruiting Station, all of which operate on triple-net leases.