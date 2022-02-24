Matthews Negotiates Sale of 21,061 SF Retail Strip Center in Cedar Park, Texas

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — California-based brokerage firm Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the sale of a 21,061-square-foot retail strip center located at 1201 N. Lakeline Blvd. in the northern Austin suburb of Cedar Park. DeWitt Goss and Jeff Miller of Matthews represented the seller, Saadeh Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was Legacy Properties. The center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.