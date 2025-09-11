Matthews Negotiates Sale of 224,139 SF Greeneville Commons Shopping Center in Northeast Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, TENN. — Matthews has negotiated the sale of Greeneville Commons, a 224,139-square-foot shopping center located in Greeneville, a city in northeast Tennessee near the North Carolina border.

Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller, a repeat institutional client, in the transaction. Matthews also procured the buyer, an affiliate of Hackney Real Estate Partners. The sales price was not disclosed.

Greeneville Commons was more than 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby, Five Below, Marshalls, Bath & Body Works, Workout Anytime, Xfinity, GNC and Rack Room Shoes.