ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, a California-based brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of an 270-unit self-storage facility in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. Life Storage operates the facility at 506 McNeil Road, which was originally constructed in 1980 and totals 28,450 square feet of net rentable space. Austin McLeod of Matthews represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.