Matthews Negotiates Sale of 40,733 SF Retail Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the sale of The District at Freedom Town Center, a 40,733-square-foot retail center located at 2707-2737 Freedom Parkway Drive in Fayetteville.

The buyer, an affiliate of Serota Properties doing business as Serota Islip NC II LLC, purchased the property from Greenville, S.C.-based developer RealtyLink for an undisclosed price. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews brokered the transaction.

The District at Freedom Town Center is adjacent to Phases I and II of the adjacent Freedom Town Center that includes tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burke’s Outlet, Five Below, World Market, DSW and Petco.