Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The District at Freedom Town Center is adjacent to Phases I and II of the adjacent Freedom Town Center in Fayetteville, N.C.
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 40,733 SF Retail Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has negotiated the sale of The District at Freedom Town Center, a 40,733-square-foot retail center located at 2707-2737 Freedom Parkway Drive in Fayetteville.

The buyer, an affiliate of Serota Properties doing business as Serota Islip NC II LLC, purchased the property from Greenville, S.C.-based developer RealtyLink for an undisclosed price. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of Matthews brokered the transaction.

The District at Freedom Town Center is adjacent to Phases I and II of the adjacent Freedom Town Center that includes tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burke’s Outlet, Five Below, World Market, DSW and Petco.

You may also like

Intersection Equities, Sundance Bay Buy 48,304 SF Valley...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of StorQuest Self-Storage...

Foundry Commercial Facilitates 31,392 SF Office Lease in...

Kidder Mathews Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Riverton View...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers $2.3M Sale of...

Kempner Properties Buys Connecticut, Rhode Island Shopping Center...

Meow Wolf to Open 75,000 SF Entertainment Venue...

Weis Markets Breaks Ground 64,000 SF Grocery Store...

Jamestown Acquires Minority Stake in Inman Quarter Mixed-Use...