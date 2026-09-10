Matthews Negotiates Sale of 513-Unit Self-Storage Facility in State College, Pennsylvania

STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Nashville-based brokerage firm Matthews has negotiated the sale of a 513-unit self-storage facility in State College, home of Penn State University, and the facility is located about four miles from campus. State College Storage is a newly constructed facility that features climate-controlled and drive-up units for a total of 58,800 net rentable square feet. Austin McLeod and Jack Connelly of Matthews represented the seller, an undisclosed private developer, in the transaction. U-Haul purchased State College Storage for an undisclosed price.