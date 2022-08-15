REBusinessOnline

Matthews Negotiates Sale of Vacant 80,000 SF Big Box Retail Space in Cathedral City, California

35900-Date-Palm-Dr-Cathedral-City-CA

The vacant big box retail space at 35900 Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, Calif., features 80,000 square feet.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the all-cash sale of a vacant big box retail building in Cathedral City.

Andrew Gross and Lee Cordova represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer and acquisition price were not released.

Located at 35900 Date Palm Drive, the asset spans 80,000 square feet. The retail space sits on a 262,000-square-foot lot near an Amazon facility, gym and bank.

