Matthews Real Estate Arranges Sale of Shine Shop Car Wash Portfolio in Iowa

IOWA — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of four properties occupied by Shine Shop Car Wash in Iowa for an undisclosed price. The properties are located at 3301 N. Ankeny Blvd. in Ankeny, 1400 SE University Ave. in Waukee, 601 NE Cypress Drive in Grimes and 6035 Merle Hay Road in Johnston. Beryl Grant and Clay Smith of Matthews represented the buyer, Rocket Car Wash, a national chain looking to expand particularly in the Iowa market. The seller was a private investor.