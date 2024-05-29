Matthews Real Estate Brokers $11M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Ohio, Missouri

CINCINNATI AND BELTON, MO. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a two-property industrial portfolio in Cincinnati and Belton, Mo., for $11 million. SiteOne occupies the buildings, which total 37,201 square feet. The seller was the founder of Semco Stone, one of the largest natural stone distributors in the Midwest. SiteOne Landscape Supply acquired Semco Stone in 2021. An all-cash buyer purchased the portfolio at a cap rate of 6.55 percent. Taylor Dintzner, Erik Manarino and John Stroud of Matthews brokered the sale.