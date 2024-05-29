Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is the property at 2515 Semco Drive in Belton, Mo.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMissouriOhio

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $11M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Ohio, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI AND BELTON, MO. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the sale of a two-property industrial portfolio in Cincinnati and Belton, Mo., for $11 million. SiteOne occupies the buildings, which total 37,201 square feet. The seller was the founder of Semco Stone, one of the largest natural stone distributors in the Midwest. SiteOne Landscape Supply acquired Semco Stone in 2021. An all-cash buyer purchased the portfolio at a cap rate of 6.55 percent. Taylor Dintzner, Erik Manarino and John Stroud of Matthews brokered the sale.

You may also like

SPI Advisory Sells 254-Unit Oaks on Marketplace Apartments...

NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 61,458 SF...

Pearlmark Receives $7M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

SLIB Arranges Sale of 188-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 23-Unit Multifamily...

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Opens...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 311,040 SF Industrial Building...

Gantry Arranges $10.2M Acquisition Loan for Southern New...

Stuf Storage Opens 110-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Brooklyn