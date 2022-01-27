Matthews Real Estate Brokers $14.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Fostoria, Ohio

Arm & Hammer occupies the 488,000-square-foot facility.

FOSTORIA, OHIO — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $14.5 million sale of a 488,000-square-foot industrial property in Fostoria, about 40 miles south of Toledo. Global consumer brand Arm & Hammer occupies the building, which is located at 110 E. Jones Road. Alexander Harrold of Matthews represented the institutional seller. The transaction closed above the final list price.