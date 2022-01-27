Matthews Real Estate Brokers $14.5M Sale of Industrial Property in Fostoria, Ohio
FOSTORIA, OHIO — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $14.5 million sale of a 488,000-square-foot industrial property in Fostoria, about 40 miles south of Toledo. Global consumer brand Arm & Hammer occupies the building, which is located at 110 E. Jones Road. Alexander Harrold of Matthews represented the institutional seller. The transaction closed above the final list price.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.