Matthews Real Estate Brokers $17.5M Sale of Amazon-Occupied Distribution Center Near Des Moines

GRIMES, IOWA — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has brokered the $17.5 million sale of an Amazon-occupied distribution center in Grimes, about 16 miles northwest of Des Moines. Built in 2019 and located at 1301 Southeast Gateway Drive, the property spans 109,786 square feet. Alexander Harrold of Matthews represented the buyer, a Los Angeles-based family office completing a 1031 exchange. The buyer was seeking an investment opportunity in the Midwest that would provide higher yields compared with California, according to Matthews. Newmark represented the seller, a New York-based investment firm.

