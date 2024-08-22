Matthews Real Estate Brokers $17.7M Sale of Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center in Visalia, California

VISALIA, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Mary’s Vineyard, a retail center located at 1305-1699 E. Noble Ave. in Visalia, a city in the San Joaquin Valley between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

Argonaut Investments, a privately held investment firm, acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $17.7 million.

Situated on 16.5 acres, Mary’s Vineyard features 151,615 square feet and 28 tenants, including restaurants, grocery stores and drug stores. The retail center was developed in 1989.

Carter Hamilton and Matt LoPiccolo of Matthews Real Estate Investments represented the seller and buyer in the deal.