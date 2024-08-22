Thursday, August 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Marys-Vineyard-Visalia-CA
Located at 1305-1699 E. Noble Ave. in Visalia, Calif., Mary’s Vineyard offers 151,615 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $17.7M Sale of Mary’s Vineyard Shopping Center in Visalia, California

by Amy Works

VISALIA, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has arranged the sale of Mary’s Vineyard, a retail center located at 1305-1699 E. Noble Ave. in Visalia, a city in the San Joaquin Valley between Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

Argonaut Investments, a privately held investment firm, acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $17.7 million.

Situated on 16.5 acres, Mary’s Vineyard features 151,615 square feet and 28 tenants, including restaurants, grocery stores and drug stores. The retail center was developed in 1989.

Carter Hamilton and Matt LoPiccolo of Matthews Real Estate Investments represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

You may also like

Inland Private Capital Sells 512-Bed Student Housing Property...

PMB Capital Signs Four Food-and-Beverage Users to Leases...

AW Outlet Buys 23,879 SF Retail Building in...

Chick-fil-A Opens First Elevated, Drive-Thru Only Restaurant in...

Trimont Agrees to Acquire Wells Fargo’s Commercial Mortgage...

CTO Realty Growth Purchases Shopping Center Portfolio in...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of Two Lehigh Valley Manufactured...

KoMiCo Acquires 125,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Mesa,...

Graystone Capital Advisors Arranges Sale of 34,177 SF...