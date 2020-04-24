Matthews Real Estate Brokers $20.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in San Fernando Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CALIF. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has directed the sale of a nine-property multifamily portfolio in San Fernando Valley. The portfolio traded for $20.2 million in an off-market transaction. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Totaling 124 units, the portfolio consists of nine apartment buildings spread across the San Fernando Valley, a 250-square-mile urbanized region of Los Angeles County comprising 34 neighborhoods and nearly 1.7 million people.

Daniel Withers and John Boyett of Matthews Multifamily division arranged the sale.